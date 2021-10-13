Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.90 Per Share

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) announced a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of WIL stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.21. Wilmington has a 52 week low of GBX 122.80 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £204.92 million and a PE ratio of -44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

