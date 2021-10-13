WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Down 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $46.63. 32,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 37,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPS. JD Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the first quarter worth $2,280,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,559,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,058,000 after purchasing an additional 48,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the second quarter valued at $900,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

