Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WIZZ. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,883.07 ($63.80).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,692.65 ($61.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of -9.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,010.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,853.55.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.