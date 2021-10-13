Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.24

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.24 and traded as high as $19.40. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 5,967 shares changing hands.

MRWSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

