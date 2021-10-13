Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in September

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Woolworths stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Woolworths has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

