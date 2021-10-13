Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in September

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Woolworths stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Woolworths has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

