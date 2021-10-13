Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Workday by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY traded up $10.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,428.75 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.62 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.