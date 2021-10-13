XMON (XMON) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. XMON has a market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $903,732.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $9,434.00 or 0.16457196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00117820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00075168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.27 or 0.99511190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.28 or 0.06186329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.