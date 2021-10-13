Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Boosted by Mirova

Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Xylem were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,104 shares of company stock worth $11,394,095. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

