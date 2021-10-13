Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Lowered to $6.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $6.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 587,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,282,440. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

