Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 85.8% in September

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the September 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.