Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ZGYH opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Yunhong International has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGYH. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,856,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yunhong International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 111,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yunhong International by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 74,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

