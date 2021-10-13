Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million.

ASC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

