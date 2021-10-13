Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.70. Dana reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. 11,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

