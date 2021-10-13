Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce $305.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.03 million and the lowest is $305.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $227.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ichor by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.24. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

