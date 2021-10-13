Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to report sales of $38.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.35 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $135.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.96 million, with estimates ranging from $135.08 million to $173.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $900.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

