Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. PennantPark Investment also posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million.

PNNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $4,376,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 22.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 651,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,634,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 300,181 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $436.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.