Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce $59.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $60.50 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $60.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $237.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.90 million to $244.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $237.45 million, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $243.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 12.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

