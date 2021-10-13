Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $979.06 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $527.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 493,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 15,501,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,404,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

