Zacks: Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of City Office REIT stock remained flat at $$18.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. 290,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in City Office REIT by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 141,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in City Office REIT by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

