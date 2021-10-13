Zacks: Analysts Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Daseke stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 2,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,573. The firm has a market cap of $592.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 663.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

