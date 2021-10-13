Zacks: Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.78. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 463.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after buying an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Franchise Group by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Franchise Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

