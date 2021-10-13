Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $100.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

