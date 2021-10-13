Zacks: Analysts Expect Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Volta will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Volta.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Volta in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Volta in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $7.30 on Friday. Volta has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

About Volta

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

