Zacks: Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.72.

WING stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.14. 416,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,064. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $551,328.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

