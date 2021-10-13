Zacks: Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report $42.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $148.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $158.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $339.71 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $366.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.97. 1,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,178. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day moving average of $149.02.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,167 shares of company stock worth $32,726,816 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 1,008.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,250,000 after buying an additional 1,286,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $99,141,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $94,171,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,354,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.