Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

