Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report $34.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the highest is $34.40 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $141.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 7,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,635. The stock has a market cap of $301.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

