Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report $34.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the highest is $34.40 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $141.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 7,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,635. The stock has a market cap of $301.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
