Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce sales of $486.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $462.09 million to $511.03 million. ModivCare reported sales of $320.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MODV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.41. 34,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.32. ModivCare has a one year low of $98.35 and a one year high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

