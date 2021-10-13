Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. Semtech posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,476 shares of company stock worth $2,824,270. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

