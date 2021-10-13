Zacks: Brokerages Expect AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AIkido Pharma.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AIKI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,586. AIkido Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

