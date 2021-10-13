Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Energizer posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENR opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.08 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

