Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) to Hold

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

AGTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,997. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $156,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

