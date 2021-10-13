Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to Sell

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.