Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Hold

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

HLIO stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.69. The company had a trading volume of 60,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $90.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,987,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

