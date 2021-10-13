Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OFS Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OFS opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. OFS Capital has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $142.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160,286 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

