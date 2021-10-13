Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Hold

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

PSTL stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $257.04 million, a P/E ratio of 268.86 and a beta of 0.47. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

