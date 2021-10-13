Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. New Street Research cut Telstra from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.82 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Telstra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.41.

Shares of TLSYY stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Telstra has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. Telstra’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

