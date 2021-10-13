Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to Hold

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:VEC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $50.18. 326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $588.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

