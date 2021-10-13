Zacks Investment Research Downgrades View (NASDAQ:VIEW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Get View alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of VIEW opened at $5.12 on Friday. View has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of View by 15.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of View by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of View by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on View (VIEW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.