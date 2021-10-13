Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Hold

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 250,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,784. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 203,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 143,083 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.