Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Hold

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

BATRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $26.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 225,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

