Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Hold

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

TAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

NYSE TAC opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransAlta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in TransAlta by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

