Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHM) to “Hold”

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 million, a PE ratio of 117.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. Graham has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graham will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Graham by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 40,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Graham by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Graham by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

