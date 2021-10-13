Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $2.58 on Major Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Zano coin can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00004508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $28.04 million and $212,677.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.39 or 1.00037842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00060292 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00319026 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.90 or 0.00530514 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00217463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001052 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,886,585 coins and its circulating supply is 10,857,085 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

