Zebi Token Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $53,239.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00069647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00119405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,980.72 or 1.00042551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.50 or 0.06144167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,075,356,946 coins and its circulating supply is 816,712,424 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

