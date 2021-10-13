ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.07

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (CVE:ZEN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as high as C$4.99. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at C$4.86, with a volume of 126,333 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market cap of C$432.28 million and a PE ratio of -77.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.07.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZEN Graphene Solutions news, Senior Officer Peter Wood sold 43,100 shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$136,842.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,657.50.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

