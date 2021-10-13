Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Downgraded by TheStreet

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:ZEPP opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $547.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $284.23 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,836,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

