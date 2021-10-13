Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Downgraded by TheStreet

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:ZEPP opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $547.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $20.25.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $284.23 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.46%.
About Zepp Health
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
