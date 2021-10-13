Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $708.40 Million

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report $708.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.70 million to $716.10 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $719.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,644. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

