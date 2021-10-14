$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Noodles & Company posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $13.22. 176,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,669. The company has a market cap of $603.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,290.71, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

