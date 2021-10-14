$0.11 EPS Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. 73,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

